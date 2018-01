Granite Peak Ski Area in Rib Mountain is expecting large crowds this weekend.

Events for the Badger State Games and Special Olympics will be held there.

Employees at Granite Peak are excited to welcome the crowds.

"Everyone comes out to watch the competitors and everyone gets involved," said Chris Pingel. "There's cowbells, there's lots of good energy."

An informal group is also holding an event there: the 11th Annual Gay Ski and Snowboard Weekend.

"The commonality of being gay is one thing, and then also having a passion and commonality of wanting to do this," said Jason Ritchie, who's from Minneapolis, but is organizing the event this year. "[It's] a fun and exciting outdoor sport adds a lot to the experience."

Granite Peak will also still be open to the public all weekend.