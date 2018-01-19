Local athletic leaders weigh in on new CTE study

A study out of Boston University found concussions aren't the only way to get severe brain injuries.

The report said small hits from all impact sports can add up over time, leading to potential brain damage.

Local officials including the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association and a Wausau Athletic Director said this is a very important topic we need to address but taking kids away from sports isn't necessarily the answer.

"As someone who's involved and concerned about kids I think we have to take this information seriously," Wausau West Athletic Director, Patrick Galligan, said. "When this information comes out we can't ignore it."

The WIAA said this is a concern but should not lead parents to taking their kids away from impact sports.

"To be honest with you we don't get scared by it. We see high school sports as having far bigger benefits to them and these risks we believe get outweighed by those benefits," WIAA Assistant Director, Tom Shafranski, said. "By virtually 50% we've been able to reduce head trauma situations and injuries for our student-athletes just here in Wisconsin."

The Wausau West Athletic Director and the WIAA Assistant Director both say continuing to learn about this disease is a necessity.

A former, well-know Packers quarterback said if he had a son, he would hope he didn't play football.

"If I had a son myself I suppose I could make him not play," former Packers quarterback, Brett Favre, said. "But I would really really strongly discourage him from play."

While no major changes will be made to Wisconsin athletics after this new study, leaders are not letting the issue go unnoticed.

"Not that it's wrong but it's one study," Galligan said. "We need to do further research just like we would in a lot of different educational things."

