Wisconsin included in multi-state salmonella outbreak involving sandwich chain

Five people have gotten sick after eating sprouts at a sandwich shop chain's restaurants in Wisconsin, according to The Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS is working with several state agencies and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate an outbreak of salmonella.

All five of those who reported getting sick said they ate sprouts at Jimmy John's in Wisconsin in mid-to-late December. It's not clear which Wisconsin locations those people ate at. People diagnosed with salmonella recently in other states have also reported eating sprouts at Jimmy John’s.

Officials are working to identify the supplier of those sprouts.

DHS has requested that Jimmy John’s locations in Wisconsin remove sprouts from their menu until the investigation.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, vomiting, fever and stomach cramps. Illness usually develops about 6 to 72 hours after being exposed to salmonella bacteria, but can be up to 10 days.