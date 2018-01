ONEIDA COUNTY, WI (WAOW) The snowmobiling season is in full swing in the Northwoods. Just north of Tomahawk in Oneida County, the trails have been open since late December.

Fuzzy Moran owns Moran's Landing on Swamp Lake, he gets 98% of his business from snowmobiling and he says business is booming.

Jon Urlich of Bill's Service Center agrees, Wisconsin depends on a Winter with a lot of snow, for not only the powersports industy, but for the restaurants & taverns as well. Sunday night's snowstorm should put a new layer of the white stuff on trails in Central Wisconsin.