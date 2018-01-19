UPDATE: Fire breaks out at Stevens Point Fleet Farm

UPDATE: A fire that broke out at a Mills Fleet Farm in Stevens Point Friday night is now out, according to the Stevens Point Fire Department.

Firefighters left the scene about 9 p.m. Two hours after they first arrived.

There is no word yet on damages.

--------------

Crews were called to a fire at Mills Fleet Farm in Stevens Point Friday night, according to the Stevens Point Fire Department.

Authorities said the fire started about 7 p.m. in a trash compactor outside of the building. The compactor is connected to the store.

A store employee said shoppers never had to be evacuated.

Multiple fire departments were called to put out the blaze. At 8 p.m. they were still on scene.

No other details were released.

