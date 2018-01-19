Friday Sports Report: Merrill outlasts D.C. Everest 97-90 in 2OT thriller

These are Friday's local high school scores as reported to the WAOW Sports office.More >>
These are Friday's local high school scores as reported to the WAOW Sports office.More >>
SPASH basketball standout Joey Hauser will be graduating from the Stevens Point high school early and enrolling at Marquette University for the spring semester.More >>
SPASH basketball standout Joey Hauser will be graduating from the Stevens Point high school early and enrolling at Marquette University for the spring semester.More >>
The Marawood South-leading Marathon girls basketball team used a big second half to topple Prentice, the leader of Marawood's north division, Thursday night.More >>
The Marawood South-leading Marathon girls basketball team used a big second half to topple Prentice, the leader of Marawood's north division, Thursday night.More >>
Although Joe Grundhoffer has committed to play Division I football next year at Lafayette, that doesn't mean he's mailing it in. On the court, he's leading the Marawood-South in points and rebounds, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound forward wants to put Assumption high school on the map.More >>
Although Joe Grundhoffer has committed to play Division I football next year at Lafayette, that doesn't mean he's mailing it in. On the court, he's leading the Marawood-South in points and rebounds, the 6-foot-6, 260-pound forward wants to put Assumption high school on the map.More >>
First place Marshfield is 5-1 in the WVC. Tuesday night they host SPASH in one of the biggest games in nearly a decade. The winner controls its destiny down the stretch for a WVC crown.More >>
First place Marshfield is 5-1 in the WVC. Tuesday night they host SPASH in one of the biggest games in nearly a decade. The winner controls its destiny down the stretch for a WVC crown.More >>
Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
It's no secret the SPASH boys hockey team has been thriving recently. The Panthers are 15-2 and are riding an impressive 12-game win streak.More >>
It's no secret the SPASH boys hockey team has been thriving recently. The Panthers are 15-2 and are riding an impressive 12-game win streak.More >>
SPASH scored two goals in the second period and added two more in the third to build a big lead, and held off a late Wausau West rally to top the Warriors 4-3 at Marathon Park Monday night.More >>
SPASH scored two goals in the second period and added two more in the third to build a big lead, and held off a late Wausau West rally to top the Warriors 4-3 at Marathon Park Monday night.More >>
Here are Friday's local scores are reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Here are Friday's local scores are reported to the WAOW sports office.More >>
Merrill junior guard Quinn Steckbauer is enjoying a breakout junior year. He is this week's Newsline 9 Athlete of the Week.More >>
Merrill junior guard Quinn Steckbauer is enjoying a breakout junior year. He is this week's Newsline 9 Athlete of the Week.More >>