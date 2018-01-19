Friday Sports Report: Merrill outlasts D.C. Everest 97-90 in 2OT - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: Merrill outlasts D.C. Everest 97-90 in 2OT thriller

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Boys Basketball

Assumption 66 Rib Lake 64

Antigo 81 Northland Pines 47

Columbus Catholic 79 Colby 41

Gresham Community 53 WI Valley Lutheran 52

Medford 87 Tomahawk 42

Merrill 97 at D.C. Everest 90 - 2OT

Pittsville 59 Tri-County 44

Rhinelander 62 Mosinee 59

Stratford 63 Abbotsford 40

Wisconsin Lutheran 66 at Greendale 44

Wisconsin Rapids 56 Wausau East 45

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64 Bonduel 46

Girls Basketball

Auburndale 63 Chequamegon 24

Amherst 51 Shiocton 34

D.C. Everest 60 Merrill 42

Iola-Scandinavia 58 Menominee Indian 47

Pacelli 55 Rosholt 35 

Rhinelander 67 Mosinee 48 

Rib Lake 52 at Assumption 41 

Stevens Point 71 Wausau West 67 

Stratford 55 Abbotsford 42

Wisconsin Rapids 68 Wausau East 26

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 59 at Bonduel 48

Boys Ice Hockey

Eau Claire Memorial 3 Antigo 0

Fond du Lac Spring 11 Stevens Point Pacelli 0

Northland Pines 9 Waupaca 1

Wausau West 2 Notre Dame Academy 1

Girls Ice Hockey

Central Wisconsin Storm 6 Lakeshore Lightning 0

