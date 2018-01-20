Two dead, one injured in Abbotsford shooting early Saturday morning

Two people are dead and one person has non-life threatening injuries after an early morning shooting on Saturday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department Facebook page.

A suspect was found near the home and is in custody.

Officials said they got a 911 call at 3:02 a.m. of a shooting at 406 East Maple Street in the City of Abbotsford.

According to the Marathon Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook page, two victims were found dead in the home and one person was transported to a nearby hospital.

The Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, Clark and Marathon County Deputies responded to the scene according to the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department Chief of Police, Jason Bauer.

Bauer said the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division are conducting the investigation. They are being assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, State Patrol’s reconstruction team, Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

No other information is being released at this time.

