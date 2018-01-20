Indiana offers incentives for business to hire ex-prisoners

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

At least 10 deaths from snow, ice and record cold in South

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

Long before SAG Awards, statuettes start out as molten metal

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

Judge hears from Olympic gymnasts who were abused by doctor

NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown looms

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Alabama police are investigating the killing of a mom and online exhibitionist who was found dead outside her home near Birmingham.

Baltimore's mayor has replaced the city's police commissioner, saying a change in leadership is needed to reduce crime.

Another Olympic gold medalist has come forward to say that she too was sexually assaulted by a former sports doctor who also worked at USA Gymnastics.

Olympic gymnast abused by ex-doctor wants him to suffer

Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock was a high-stakes gambler on a losing streak, obsessed with cleanliness, possibly bipolar and having difficulties with his live-in girlfriend. But the motive behind the massacre that killed 58 people remains unknown.

Investigators will comb through the charred wreckage in search for clues as to why the helicopter carrying the group of prominent friends went down after dark Wednesday.

Tom Petty's family says his death last year was due to an accidental drug overdose.

Activists return to the streets a year after 1 million people rallied worldwide for female empowerment, hoping to create an enduring political movement that will elect more women to government office.

Women will march again with aim to become a political force

California Gov. Jerry Brown has again denied parole for Leslie Van Houten, the youngest follower of the late murderous cult leader Charles Manson.

Nasty US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected.

US flu season gets worse, has 'lot more steam' than expected

Towers _ some nearly as tall as Statue of Liberty _ to be built to string power lines visible at Jamestown Island, Virginia, site of first permanent British settlement in North America; $90 million in payouts to blunt impact on historic area.

Big towers to rise near historic Jamestown: $90M in payouts

Indiana employers facing a tight labor market are welcoming former prisoners with the help of state and local government.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development found 15,000 ex-offenders are released from state prisons each year. The recidivism rate is at 38 percent.

The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that the state wants to expand its job placement program for ex-offenders. The HIRE program started with 300 employers in 2012 but had grown to nearly 1,140 businesses through November. It has placed almost 2,000 workers with a 97 percent retention rate.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett plans to offer bonus tax breaks to companies that agree to hire ex-offenders.

The Indy Chamber recently won a second year of funding for a program that helps former inmates become entrepreneurs.