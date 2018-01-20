Sanctuary removes 24 pigs from New York farm - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) -- -

The animal protection group Farm Sanctuary says 24 pigs have been removed from a western New York farm, where they were being kept in inhumane conditions.

Farm Sanctuary said Friday that it collaborated with the Cattaraugus County SPCA on Tuesday's rescue.

The organizations worked together on a 2002 case at the same farm involving 125 neglected pigs.

Most of the pigs seized earlier this week were between one and six months old.

The pigs are receiving care at Farm Sanctuary's Watkins Glen shelter.

