Man dies in house fire in northeast Wisconsin

A Pittsfield man is dead after a house fire in northeastern Wisconsin.

According to the Brown County Sheriff's Office, the home was engulfed in flames when authorities arrived at 8 a.m. Friday.

Pulaski Tri-County Fire Department Fire Chief James Styczynski says the victim lived alone. His name was not immediately released.

Styczynski says the fire apparently started in a kitchen area on the first floor and then spread to the second floor.

More than 40 firefighters from several departments worked to extinguish the fire. The home was destroyed.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reports the state fire marshal's office will lead the investigation.

