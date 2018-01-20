Study: Falls from tree stands result in spinal injury

Researchers in Wisconsin say that spinal injuries account for more than half of the injuries that occur to hunters after falling from a tree stand.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that a review of the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics' trauma database for tree stand-related injuries from 1999 to 2013 shows 55 percent resulted in one or more spinal injuries.

Dr. Kimberly Hamilton, Dr. Nathaniel Brooks and Dr. Brandon Rocque conducted the study that also found 7 out of 117 patients admitted to using alcohol the day of their accident.

There are no laws that require a safety harness be used in tree stands, but it's highly recommended. A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources survey shows a majority of hunters use them.

