Study: Falls from tree stands result in spinal injury - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Study: Falls from tree stands result in spinal injury

Posted:
MADISON (AP) -

Researchers in Wisconsin say that spinal injuries account for more than half of the injuries that occur to hunters after falling from a tree stand.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that a review of the University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics' trauma database for tree stand-related injuries from 1999 to 2013 shows 55 percent resulted in one or more spinal injuries.

Dr. Kimberly Hamilton, Dr. Nathaniel Brooks and Dr. Brandon Rocque conducted the study that also found 7 out of 117 patients admitted to using alcohol the day of their accident.

There are no laws that require a safety harness be used in tree stands, but it's highly recommended. A Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources survey shows a majority of hunters use them.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.