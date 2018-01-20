Amherst's star QB Marcus Glodowski verbally commits to play collegiate football

Amherst high school's star quarterback has found a home at the next level.

A few months removed from leading his Falcons to a third straight Division 5 state championship, the senior has verbally committed to play at University of Minnesota Duluth, head coach Mark Lusic told Newsline 9.

Glodowski is joining a successful program. Since 2013, the Bulldogs are 52-11 under head coach Curt Wiese and have qualified for the NCAA Division II playoffs three times.

Glodowski's most impressive high school performance arguably came in his last game. In the state championship at Camp Randall Stadium, Glodowski scored all four of Amhert's touchdowns, pinned Lake Country Lutheran deep in its own territory late in game after a booming punt, and picked off the Lightning on their final possession.

In his only year as the team's starting QB, Glodowski finished 11th in the state in rushing yards with 2,159 and fifth in rushing touchdowns with 35.

Right now, Glodowski can be seen on the hardwood where he frequently fills up the stat sheet. He's averging nearly 10 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds, 3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. His team is 8-4 overall and 5-1 in the Central Wisconsin - East, good enough for a three-way, first place tie with Shiocton and Iola-Scandinavia.