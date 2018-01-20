Hundreds turn out in Milwaukee for 2nd annual Women's March - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Hundreds turn out in Milwaukee for 2nd annual Women's March

Posted:
MILWAUKEE (AP) -

Organizers are urging marchers in the second annual Woman's March in Milwaukee to take control of Congress from Republicans in 2018.
Hundreds of women, men and children gathered on the Milwaukee County Courthouse square on Saturday.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports demonstrators carried signs highlighting a broad range of issues, from voter and reproductive rights to immigration reform and climate change.

Milwaukee march organizer Sarah Pearson shouted to the crowd, "Get ready in 2018 to take it back," and was met with applause and chants of "Take it back! Take it back!"

Democratic state Sen. Lena Taylor of Milwaukee led the crowd in a short refrain of Aretha Franklin's "R-E-S-P-E-C-T."

Former teacher Gisela Terner of Fox Point held a sign giving President Donald Trump F's in every grade.

Marches also were held in Eau Claire and Green Bay.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.