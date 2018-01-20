Central Wisconsin Wedding and Fashion Show comes to Stevens Poin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Central Wisconsin Wedding and Fashion Show comes to Stevens Point

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

Brides across central Wisconsin had a reason to celebrate in Stevens Point Saturday as the Central Wisconsin Wedding and Fashion Show kicked off.

More than 100 vendors were featured.

Exhibitors at Sentryworld included wedding planners, salons, photographers and florists.

"Our guarantee, if they get a cake from us is that the wedding cake will be the second most beautiful thing at the wedding, of course, next to the bride," said John Knock, owner of the The Knock Shop Country Cakes.

Newsline 9 is a proud sponsor of the event with Wake-Up Wisconsin anchor Molly Koweek emceeing the fashion show.

The show continues Sunday from 10:00 a.m until 4:00 p.m.

