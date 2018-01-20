Grant could help Wisconsin farmers donate extra produce

A proposed grant could make it less costly for Wisconsin farmers to harvest and transport leftover produce to food banks.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Republic Rep. Scott Krug of Nekoosa is one of the lawmakers behind legislation that would create a $250,000 grant through the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

Local farmer Paul Miller says he's been donating extra carrots from his fields to area food banks for the last seven years. But Miller says it costs him several thousand dollars to harvest and transport the vegetables.

David Lee is executive director of Feeding Wisconsin. He says the high cost of harvesting and transporting produce can be a barrier that stops farmers from donating extra produce.

Krug says he hopes to vote on the measure next month.

