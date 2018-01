The UW-Stevens Point men's basketball team continues to tear it up on the court. The Pointers defeated UW-Platteville at Quandt Fieldhouse Saturday night, improving to 6-0 in league play.

At five different times during the contest, the game was tied up, but the Pointers held on for the win.

The victory gives UWSP some breathing room as they still hold possession of the top spot in league standings.

The Pointers will head to UW-Oshkosh on Wednesday to face the Titans.