Wisconsin ports, harbors receive $8M for improvements

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- The Wisconsin Harbor Assistance Program has awarded about $8 million in grants to improve transportation and access at ports and harbors across the state.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Door County's Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding received the largest grant. The $3.6 million grant will be used for dock wall construction and dredging.

Jason Serck is director of planning, economic development and ports in Superior. He says Fortune 100 company Cenex Harvest States has received $1.7 million to replace about 600 feet (180 meters) of dock wall.

The program's most recent two-year budget received $14.1 million in bonding authority and $4.5 million in segregated funds. The program began in 1979 and has given around $130 million to more than 100 projects.