Same-sex active-duty couple marries at West Point

At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snap

The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaign

Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundry

A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctor

U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never heal

A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdown

Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stunted

Authorities say a gun-wielding Florida man was fatally shot by officers after he attacked his wife and daughter.

A conservative speaker whose appearance at the University of California, Berkeley in the fall sparked protests is scheduled to speak this week at the University of Connecticut.

For cities knocked out of Amazon lottery, the effort may turn out to be a trial run to lure other businesses.

Recent mudslides in a star-studded California coastal town took a heavy toll on gardeners and housekeepers, with members of working immigrant families accounting for nearly a third of the deaths.

The snowy mountains and frozen lakes of Rocky Mountain National Park are still accessible to visitors, despite the federal government shutdown.

Geysers yes, Ellis Island no: Some US parks open, some not

"Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" outdid another weekend's worth of newcomers to top the North American box office for the third straight weekend, making the surprise hit the fifth-highest grossing film of all time for Sony Pictures.

Guillermo del Toro's fantastical romance "The Shape of Water" has won the top honor from the Producers Guild of America.

Organizers of a New York City rally and march for women's rights say tens of thousands of people were ready to hit the streets on the one-year anniversary of President Donald Trump's inauguration.

California transportation officials say a key coastal highway swamped by deadly mudslides has reopened after a nearly two-week closure that caused traffic headaches across the region.

Thousands of people poured into a football stadium in Las Vegas on the anniversary of women's marches around the world, capping off a weekend of global demonstrations for equality, justice and an end to sexual harassment.

Two Army captains who met at West Point returned there to be married, in what is thought to be the first same-sex marriage of active-duty personnel at the storied military academy.

The New York Times reports Captains Daniel Hall and Vincent Franchino were married on Jan. 13. They're both Apache helicopter pilots stationed at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas.

The men met in August 2009, when Franchino was a freshman and Hall was a senior. Their first date was in February 2012 in Washington, some months after the policy of "don't ask, don't tell" was repealed in September 2011. That policy, in place since 1993, barred any gay person from disclosing his or her sexual orientation or talking about any same-sex relationships.

