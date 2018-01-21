Special Olympics Wisconsin wrap up the season

High fives and cheers were exchanged as athletes crossed the finish line for the 2018 Special Olympics Wisconsin Sunday morning.

More than 160 competitors wrapped up the season with cross country, skiing, and snowshoe races.

Directors said the event has taken place in Wausau for more than 25 years.

"It's the consistency that we've had where the mission for serving individuals with intellectual disability has stayed the same, " said Don Wigington the Vice President of Sports and Health. "We provide opportunities where they couldn't get else where."

Wigington said the best part of being involved with the Olympics is the positive attitude everyone has.

"I love seeing the smiles and the dedication these athletes have," he said.

The Special Olympics will be be celebrating their 50th year in 2019.