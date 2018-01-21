New group provides support for ex-prisoners

After six months worth of planning, a new group is working together to help ex-prisoners get back on their feet.

"Ex-prisoners Organizing To Make A Difference" or EXPO met for the first time on Sunday to provide support to people who were once incarcerated or know someone who is.

The group helps them find housing, jobs, reconnecting with family and friends.

"We've been on the other side of the law, but now we're on this side of the table and you know give us some help," said ex-prisoner Milton Esco.

Esco was in prison for 17 years and said the support he received has helped him stay out of trouble.



"It's all about the attitude and your behavior and assessment on self talk," Esco said.

Community Organizer Kate Gaines said the goal of the group is help others understand that everyone deserves a second chance at life.

"A smaller community like this there's a lot of stigma attached to people who have been incarcerated," Gaines said.

She said by allowing the ex-prisoners share their stories and experiences, they will feel less alone and willing to improve their lives.

"We really want them to realize that they're still valuable to us," she said.

Group leaders are looking for more people to come and share their stories and volunteer to help others.

For more information on the meetings and how to join contact Brian Mach at 715-302-5895.