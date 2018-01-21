Stephenson wins 55th Snowmobile World Championship

For the first time in his young career, it's Blaine Stephenson, the product out of Hutchinson, Minnesota who emerged victorious. Stephenson took home his first world title in Eagle River at the 55th Annual World Championship Snow Mobile Derby.

“To be up here in Eagle River, and the way that it all happened, I'm still processing it all,” Stephenson said. “I cant thank everyone who's been behind me for all of their support.”

Last year at Ironwood, Stephenson injured himself and sat out for the championship race at Eagle River.

“I sat out this race and the rest of the year,” Stephenson said. After that, I had some brain injuries and skull fractures.

The full-time student said this was his year.

“We made our decision to come back this year and participate and it's been a great year so far.”

Blaine Stephenson will now take his first-ever world title win with him to next week's race in the snowmobiling season. That's at the Wausau 525 right in our own back yard.