Top 5 Plays of the Week: Jan. 21, 2018

Here are the Top 5 Plays of the Week presented by Cloverbelt Credit Union.

No. 5 – Nice Stratford passing in the offensive zone and Chandler Schmidt hits the three-pointer effortlessly.

No. 4 – Eden Gruber, takes it up the ice on a 3-on-1, gets the shot off, top right shelf for the score.

No. 3 – JJ Berdal gets the goal off the rebound against Wisconsin Rapids.

No. 2 – Mosinee's Luke Spink ducks under a hurdling Owen White and still manages to get the points in the paint.

No. 1 – Merrill's Zach Moots drives down the lane and scores at the buzzer to send the game into overtime. 

