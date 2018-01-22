Davante Adams to compete in Pro Bowl Skill competition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -
Packers receiver Davante Adams will participate in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, January 25 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Adams was added to the Pro Bowl roster on Jan. 16 to replace injured Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones.
The Pro Bowl Skills competition pits the AFC All-Stars against the NFC All-Stars against each other in unique competitions.
According to the NFL's website, the competitions include:
- Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: Pro Bowlers will compete in a game of dodgeball.
- Power Relay Challenge: Four team members will compete in a timed relay race.
- Precision Passing: Two players on each team will battle it out, trying to hit moving targets of varying size and distance.
- Best Hands: Quarterback and wide receiver duos from each team will show off their skills, connecting on as many pass attempts as possible before time runs out.
Joining Adams for the NFC:
- Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson
- Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan
- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas
- Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano
- Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander
- On the AFC side, the following players are confirmed to take part in the on-field activities:
- Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller
- Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins
- Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen
- Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry
- Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt
- Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell
- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith
The Pro Bowl will be played at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28.