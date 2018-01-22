Davante Adams to compete in Pro Bowl Skill competition - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Davante Adams to compete in Pro Bowl Skill competition

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -

Packers receiver Davante Adams will participate in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, January 25 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Adams was added to the Pro Bowl roster on Jan. 16 to replace injured Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones.

The Pro Bowl Skills competition pits the AFC All-Stars against the NFC All-Stars against each other in unique competitions.

According to the NFL's website, the competitions include:

  • Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: Pro Bowlers will compete in a game of dodgeball.
  • Power Relay Challenge: Four team members will compete in a timed relay race.
  • Precision Passing: Two players on each team will battle it out, trying to hit moving targets of varying size and distance.
  • Best Hands: Quarterback and wide receiver duos from each team will show off their skills, connecting on as many pass attempts as possible before time runs out.

Joining Adams for the NFC:

  • Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson
  • Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan
  • New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas
  • Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano
  • Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander
  • On the AFC side, the following players are confirmed to take part in the on-field activities:
  • Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller
  • Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins
  • Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry
  • Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt
  • Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith

The Pro Bowl will be played at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28.

