Davante Adams to compete in Pro Bowl Skill competition

Packers receiver Davante Adams will participate in the 2018 NFL Pro Bowl Skills Showdown in Orlando, Florida on Thursday, January 25 at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Adams was added to the Pro Bowl roster on Jan. 16 to replace injured Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones.

The Pro Bowl Skills competition pits the AFC All-Stars against the NFC All-Stars against each other in unique competitions.

According to the NFL's website, the competitions include:

Epic Pro Bowl Dodgeball: Pro Bowlers will compete in a game of dodgeball.

Power Relay Challenge: Four team members will compete in a timed relay race.

Precision Passing: Two players on each team will battle it out, trying to hit moving targets of varying size and distance.

Best Hands: Quarterback and wide receiver duos from each team will show off their skills, connecting on as many pass attempts as possible before time runs out.

Joining Adams for the NFC:

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson

Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Kerrigan

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas

Carolina Panthers kicker Graham Gano

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Kwon Alexander

On the AFC side, the following players are confirmed to take part in the on-field activities:

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller

Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jarvis Landry

Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt

Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Chris Boswell

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith

The Pro Bowl will be played at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 28.