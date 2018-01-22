Abbotsford shooting suspect to appear in court Monday

A man is making his initial appearance in Marathon County Court Monday after two people were killed in a shooting early Saturday in Abbotsford, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Office.

Tyler M. Zimmerman, 26, is being held on two counts of first degree intentional homicide and one count of attempted first degree intentional homicide, the sheriff's office said.

Two people died and one person was hurt Saturday, the sheriff's office said.

Officials said they got a 911 call at 3:02 a.m. of a shooting at 406 East Maple Street in the city of Abbotsford.

The Marathon County Investigation Division said one female and one male were pronounced dead at the scene. The victim sent to the hospital was a female. They also confirmed the suspect knew the victims.

The Colby-Abbotsford Police Department, Clark and Marathon County Deputies responded to the scene according to the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department Chief of Police, Jason Bauer.

Bauer said the Colby-Abbotsford Police Department and the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division are conducting the investigation. They are being assisted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, State Patrol’s reconstruction team, Marathon County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Zimmerman will appear in Marathon County Court Monday at 2 p.m., according to the District Attorney's office.

No other information is being released at this time.