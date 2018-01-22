20 goats, 6 alpacas die after Manitowoc Co. barn fire

A barn is destroyed and animals are dead after a fire in Manitowoc County on Sunday.

The Valders Fire Department says 20 goats and six alpacas were inside the barn and died in the fire.

Fire officials say the barn on Selle Road in Valders caught fire around 5:45 a.m. Sunday.

No one else was inside the barn and it's been deemed a total loss by the fire department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and it does not appear to be suspicious.

About 15 departments responded to the hobby farm to put out the flames.