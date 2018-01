The newest member of the Newsline 9 team was up bright and early Monday morning.

Phil Aldridge joined Wake Up Wisconsin for some fun.

He says he's ready to be a Packers fan, and even gave his first "Go Pack Go" cheer live on air.

Coming to us from Denver, he's no stranger to winter weather. Phil has already been ice skating and snowmobiling here in central Wisconsin.

Be sure to tune in to Newsline 9 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to see Phil.