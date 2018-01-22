Tomahawk man, Wausau woman face multiple felonies in pot bust

A Tomahawk man and a Wausau woman are now charged with multiple felonies following police chases that led to the seizure of nearly 300 pounds of marijuana and three guns, according to Trempealeau County court documents filed Monday.

Joel Helding, 32, of Tomahawk is charged with four felonies, all as a repeat criminal - possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts possession of a firearm by a felon and attempting to elude a traffic officer.

Valerie Flores, 25, of Wausau, is charged with four felonies, also as a repeat criminal - possession with intent to deliver marijuana, two counts of possession of an electric weapon, or stun gun, and attempting to elude a traffic officer. She is also charged with three misdemeanors, including one that accuses her of having a knife hidden in her bra, the criminal complaint said.

Both were arrested Thursday night after trying to flee officers near Osseo. Both were wanted on warrants from the state Department of Corrections.

The pair - Helding driving a GMC Yukon and Flores a Subaru Forester - were being followed on Interstate 94 by law enforcement officers in a drug probe before the State Patrol was summoned about 8:30 p.m. to make the stops, the complaint said.

Helding was captured after driving on a dead end road and attempting to flee on foot, the complaint said. He was carrying a loaded gun.

Flores was stopped after a trooper hit the rear side of her car with the front of his, hers spun out of control and it ended in a ditch, following a chase that reached speeds up to 80 mph, the complaint said.

Two stun guns were found in Flores' vehicle, along with a "journal containing possible pertinent information" and some Mexican paper currency, the complaint said.

Investigators found 182 pounds of marijuana in Helding's Yukon and 111 pounds in Flores' car, the complaint said.