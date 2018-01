A frozen fortress was made in Canada thanks to a U.S. based company.

Icy structures cover a full acre and feature tunnels, slides and towers.

Everything was made by hand using sprayed water to build up spires in the frozen temperatures.

Some of the pieces are nearly 50 feet tall.

Lights are embedded in some of the structures and they twinkle to music.

Walkways were created using carpet and ground up, ice chunks so you can enjoy the sites without slipping.