Teen accused in Wisconsin Rapids robbery ordered to stand trial

WISCONSIN RAPIDS (WAOW) - The first of two teenagers charged in a home invasion and robbery that left a 51-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man hospitalized with a gunshot wound was ordered to stand trial Monday, according to online Wood County court records.

Pedro Rodriguez Gonzales, 18, and Jorge A. Ochoa Jr., 17, are each charged with three felonies - armed robbery, burglary while armed with a dangerous weapon and first-degree reckless injury - in the Dec. 19 incident.

A judge ruled prosecutors presented enough evidence to justify the charges against Gonzales and ordered the trial. He is to enter pleas Feb. 5. Ochoa's preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 30.

Alissa Lafler said her father, 51-year-old Terry Lafler, was in the garage when three males wearing masks kicked in the door of their home and demanded marijuana and cash.

She said her father started to come inside the house before one of the intruders ran outside and shot him in the stomach.

The victims said the intruders - one wearing a Halloween mask and two with bandannas wrapped around their faces - pointed guns at them and threatened to kill them before fleeing with money and other items, according to court testimony.

Alissa Lafler told investigators one of the suspects "jammed a gun into the top of her head and she heard a click," court records said.

A juvenile told investigators he drove the intruders to the home, waited in the car during the robbery, heard a loud "bang" about 10 or 15 minutes after they entered the home and then they ran toward his car and jumped in, court records said.



