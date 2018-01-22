Whitetail buck with CWD killed in northeast Lincoln County

MADISON (WAOW) - A wild whitetail deer in northeast Lincoln County has tested positive for an always-fatal brain disease, marking the discovery of chronic wasting disease for the first time in the county, the state Department of Natural Resources said Monday.

The infected deer - a two-year-old buck - was killed south of Rhinelander and means there will now be a baiting and feeding ban in Lincoln and Langlade counties, beginning Feb. 1, the agency said in a statement.

"This latest discovery is troublesome," DNR Secretary Dan Meyer said. "We will start a dialogue with the local community through the County Deer Advisory Council on what steps should be taken next. While there is no silver bullet remedy to eradicate CWD, we have learned from experience that having the local community involved is a key factor in managing this disease."

Among the steps the DNR will now take is establish a 10-mile radius disease surveillance area around where the deer was killed and sample the brains of vehicle-killed adult deer in the area, he said.

The disease that threatens the state's $1 billion hunting industry had never been found east of the Mississippi River until it was detected in 2002 near Mount Horeb in southwestern Wisconsin.

The ailment creates sponge-like holes in a deer's brain, causing the animal to grow thin, act abnormal and die. Scientists believe it is spread by animal-to-animal contact. There is no scientific evidence it can infect humans, but people are advised not to eat an infected deer.