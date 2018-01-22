Bucks fire head coach Jason Kidd

The Milwaukee Bucks have fired their head coach Jason Kidd.

Kidd has been with the Bucks since the 2014-15 season, compiling a record of 139-152 during his three-plus seasons in Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 8th in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 23-22 this season. The team, led by All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, has not lived up to expectations.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski says the Bucks made the decision based on "frayed relationships in organization and general non-alignment."

Bucks made move on Kidd based upon dropping into the 8th seed in the East, frayed relationships in organization and general non-alignment, league sources tell ESPN. Bucks job will be most sought after of offseason, largely because of @Giannis_An34. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 22, 2018

ESPN NBA reporter Chris Haynes tweeted that Antetokounmpo "is devastated."

Sources: Jason Kidd hasn’t been officially told yet. Giannis Antetokounmpo is devastated. https://t.co/FGaqQybJtn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) January 22, 2018

Bucks assistant coach Joe Prunty will take over as the team's interim coach. Prunty coached the team for a period two years ago while Kidd was away following back surgery.