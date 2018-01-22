Ashland Co. road closed due to weather

An Ashland County highway is closed due to extreme weather conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

U.S. highway 2 at state highway 13 north was declared "impassable." It is closed on the Chequamegon Bayfront between highway 112 in Ashland and state highway 13 in the Town of Eileen.

Drivers should use state highway 137 as an alternate route. The road will be closed until further notice.

