Phil Aldridge

Phil joined the Newsline 9 team in January 2018.

After spending his entire 20+ year career as a Sports Anchor,/Reporter, he's making the transition to News.

Phil has worked in Denver, Minneapolis, Atlanta, Omaha, Greenville, SC & Lafayette, LA. He has covered Super Bowls, World Series, NBA & Stanley Cup Playoffs, Bowl Games, Frozen Four, Masters, & Daytona 500's.

Phil is excited about starting a new chapter as an Anchor at WAOW.

The Long Island native is a Northeastern University, Boston graduate. (same college as Brianna Hollis) Go Huskies!

He enjoys playing ice hockey outdoors, on the many frozen sheets in Central Wisconsin & riding his Road King around town.

