Police: Abbotsford shooting suspect reveals motive

The suspected gunman in a double murder Saturday morning in Marathon County, opened fire because his girlfriend of four years was unfaithful, according to police.

Tyler Zimmerman, 26, appeared for the first time in court Monday.

Police responded to a 911 call Saturday morning of a shooting in Abbotsford. When officials arrived, they said Cierra Hardrath and Duane Lopez were pronounced dead at the scene and Lopezs' fiance, Megan Dupee, was also shot but suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect left the home after firing six rounds.

In an interview with police, Zimmerman said when he got to the house Duane Lopez answered the door and let him in the Abbotsford home. Police said the two did not know each other.

Lopez escorted Zimmerman to the room upstairs where Hardrath was asleep. According to the police interview, Zimmerman said after talking with Hardrath he then shot her. He said he panicked and shot Lopez who was in the room.

When he left the room, still upstairs, he said he shot Dupee who was at the bottom of the stairwell. Zimmerman told police he then left the home.

Zimmerman told authorities drove to his job, tried to call his boss. Court documents did not list where he worked. He left his boss multiple voice messages, according to a police interview. Zimmerman said after his boss didn't answer, he posted a Facebook status that said, "Farewell everyone, I'm sorry for all that I have hurt from this," he said. In the post he also asked someone to pick up his pets.

According to court documents, Zimmerman then drove back to the crime scene to turn himself into police.

An officer said he pulled up behind a police car, got out and held a gun in front of his body. Authorities said the gun was not pointed at anyone, and that he also dropped the .40 caliber gun when a deputy ordered him to do so.

The Marathon County district attorney's office declined to comment on the case, saying it is too soon in the case to make a statement.

Hearings for Zimmerman will be held Jan. 26 and Jan 31.

He is being held in the Marathon County Jail on a $1 million cash bond.