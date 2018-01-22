Mail carrier discusses struggles of working in snow

Jason Odegard, a Wausau mail carrier, braved the elements Monday to deliver letters to all his customers.

With snow piling up, his route was more of an obstacle course.

"Difficulties on the job? Walking conditions are the big ones," he said. "Walking conditions make or a break a carrier for the day."

Most of the sidewalks on his route were untouched, but to Odegard's appreciation, a few people shoveled paths.

"That's why it's great when people are out there shoveling, throwing the salt down, that helps us out on our end," he said.

Despite the snowfall, Odegard said he enjoyed being outdoors Monday.

"This is a beautiful day, the temperature is great," he said. " I know it's wet and the roads are horrible, but as far as a carrier goes - this is great. When your skin doesn't hurt when your outside, it's a bonus and I'll take that."