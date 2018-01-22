UPDATE: 'Weather a factor' in deadly Waupaca Co. Crash

WAUPACA (WAOW) -- One person is dead following a two-car crash on County Road B, just west of County Road O in the town of Little Wolf on Monday, according to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office.

A 24-year-old Manawa woman was driving on County Road B around noon, when her car crossed the center-line and hit another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 26-year-old Manawa woman and a one-year-old boy, was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff's Office, weather appears to be a factor in the crash.

The incident remains under investigation.