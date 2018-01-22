Beloved Merrill Pastor dies 1 week after crash

Pastor James "Jim" Weiland of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Merrill passed away Monday, according to an online journal run by his family.

On Jan. 12 the 58-year-old man crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck on Highway 8 in Oneida County.

He spent the last 10 days fighting for his life in the hospital. In the days following the crash, support poured out for the pastor and his family.

According to the CaringBridge website set up by Weiland's wife and son, he died at 2:20 p.m. Monday.

"My sweet husband's soul left his earthly body to join his Savior in heaven," the post said.