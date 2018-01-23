Suspect targeting young girls on Facebook in effort to get photos

There's a new reason to be very cautious on social media. De Pere Police say they're investigating a case in which a suspect is targeting young girls online and trying to get access to their photos.

Examples of messages sent by suspect.

Here's how it works. The suspect hacks a Facebook profile and begins sending messages to the profile's friends.

The suspect asks for access to email accounts with the intention of getting into photo storage.

"He gets access to Messenger, to friend requests or to send messaging for friends to that account. Then those friends, when they receive those messages, they think they're actually getting the message from the person, so they feel obligated to try to help them with whatever it is he's requesting," says Det. Sgt. Matt Guth, De Pere Police.

"You know, 'I've got to get this report submitted, application submitted... Can I use your email? My email is locked out right now.'

"So the victims are giving them their password and email address and he's getting access to that," Guth says.

The suspect is known to turn to blackmail.

"It looks like he's targeting young girls, trying to get access to their email. Once he gets access to their email, then he's trying to target their cloud storage for photos," Guth says. "When he's not finding photos or the person's not finding photos in the storage account, then he'll start using threatening tactics to say, 'You need to send me some pictures, you need to do this for me. Do you want your email back? Do you want your stuff back? Then you need to start taking these steps.'"

Police say younger people are not always as suspicious as adults. They can be more trusting.

"The tactic he's using is pretty convincing," Guth says. "The wording, the language. He's appropriate throughout the process and knows the steps to do the recovery process so he can get into access the account."

Guth says several teenage girls reported this to the De Pere Police Department. Guth says it's a lengthy and complicated process to trace it back to the suspect, but they're confident they'll find that person.

Investigators don't believe it's a local resident or that the suspect is targeting certain girls from certain schools.

De Pere Police are still trying to find out how many accounts were accessed by this suspect, or if the suspect was able to get photographs.

"They don't think so," Guth says. "I haven't had anything that's been reported to us. Again, third party, rumors, we've heard that he may have gotten some photos, at a minimum tried to solicit photos, but we can't confirm that yet."

Guth has advice for parents.

"We need to follow through on those steps of ensuring that our passwords are safe, accounts are safe. Don't give out that information unless it's absolutely necessary, or you can confirm it's a legitimate person, not just someone you're messaging through," Guth say. "You hear it over and over, but you never expect it to actually happen, and this is an example. This is happening, and this is happening locally. This is real world examples that this does happen."