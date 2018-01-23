Newsline 9's Rebecca Ribley is engaged! - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Newsline 9's Rebecca Ribley is engaged!

Posted:
By Molly Koweek, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Newsworthy nuptials are in the works at Newsline 9!

On Saturday, Rebecca Ribley was excited to spend her birthday coaching her Special Olympics basketball team. Little did she know, her boyfriend, Cody, had a big proposal planned!

After the team sang her "Happy Birthday," Cody got down on one knee.

Rebecca said "yes" even before he popped the question.

"I was bawling like a baby," Rebecca said.

With tears in her eyes, she looked up to a cheering crowd and saw her parents. Cody had asked them to come all of the way from Ohio to be there for the proposal.

"I was so glad that I could share that special moment with them," Rebecca said.

Congratulations, Rebecca! We are so happy for you!

