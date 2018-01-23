Photo shows segregated drinking fountains inside Wisconsin high school

FRANKLIN, Wis. (WISN) -
A photo reportedly taken inside Franklin High School that showed two segregated drinking fountains -- one for white people and another for "colored" -- prompted a stern response from school district leaders.
The district sent a letter to families on Tuesday morning confirming that "an inappropriate and racist message" was displayed at Franklin High School on Monday afternoon.
The photo was widely shared on social media.
A school official said that administrators were able to identify who was responsible for the signage and were addressing the student's behavior. Information about the student could not be released, however, due to confidentiality and privacy concerns.
The statement from Franklin Public Schools spokeswoman Meghan Dade:
This act was in no way part of any school project, curriculum, or initiative. This was an individual act of student behavior. Franklin High School administration is aware of a photo showing this racist imagery and comments circulating on social media in and outside of our community. Campus safety is a priority. We work closely with the Franklin Police Department to ensure our community is safe.
Franklin High School values each and every one of our students. This act of intolerance by an individual does not represent the values of Franklin High School or the approximately 1700 people who teach and learn here every day. The display was offensive, hurtful, and wrong. As a school community, we have a responsibility to treat one another with kindness, respect, empathy, and compassion.
Our entire staff will continue to work to address student well-being. Student services and administrative staff are available for students and parents to talk with; please contact the high school office at 414-423-4640.