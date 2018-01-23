Photo shows segregated drinking fountains inside Wisconsin high school

A photo reportedly taken inside Franklin High School that showed two segregated drinking fountains -- one for white people and another for "colored" -- prompted a stern response from school district leaders.

The district sent a letter to families on Tuesday morning confirming that "an inappropriate and racist message" was displayed at Franklin High School on Monday afternoon.

The photo was widely shared on social media.

A school official said that administrators were able to identify who was responsible for the signage and were addressing the student's behavior. Information about the student could not be released, however, due to confidentiality and privacy concerns.

The statement from Franklin Public Schools spokeswoman Meghan Dade: