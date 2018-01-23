Northwoods community cleans up after winter storm

Six to eight inches of snow fell in the Northwoods from Monday into Tuesday morning.

The heavy snow created some tricky travel conditions. Many people got an early start, whether it was to plow, shovel or get to their destination.

"He's probably been here an hour cleaning up the snow, there's a lot of snow, hard to push," Rhinelander resident Tom Waydick said.

The Oneida County Highway Department had crews out Monday and then again Tuesday morning. They said they did the best they could to keep up with the snow.

"There was the thought out there we weren't even on the roads, when in truth we were," Oneida County highway commissioner Bruce Stefonek said. "We worked until about 8 o'clock last night, we pulled the guys off knowing they had to be in this morning. We were out by 3:30 this morning on the road using salt and scraping."

While drivers said the roads were tough on Monday night, they said the commute was much easier on Tuesday morning.

"A lot better then last night, last night they were nasty," Rhinelander resident Alex Cirili said. "Now, they're not so bad."