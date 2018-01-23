Water main break on Wausau's northwest side - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Water main break on Wausau's northwest side

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

There was a water main break in Wausau between 7th and 8th Avenues Tuesday, according to the city of Wausau.

The city said the break happened on west Strowbridge Street. 

The area will be completely blocked off until repairs can be made.

