Wisconsin man arrested in 476 pound pot bust

Stutsman County, ND Sheriff's Office Stutsman County, ND Sheriff's Office
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (AP) -

Stutsman County authorities say they seized 476 pounds of marijuana during a weekend traffic stop on Interstate 94 in southeastern North Dakota.

Sheriff Chad Kaiser tells KQDJ radio that men from Minnesota and Wisconsin were stopped for a traffic violation Sunday and arrested after a search of their vehicle.

Bee Thor of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, and Nhia Lee of St. Paul, Minnesota, both are charged with felony and misdemeanor drug possession. They appeared in court Monday and applied for public defenders.

