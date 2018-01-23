Wis. Rapids man gets 20 years in prison for killing wife's lover

A 59-year-old Wisconsin Rapids man was sentenced to 20 years in prison Tuesday for fatally shooting a man having an affair with his wife, according to online Wood County court records.

A jury convicted Mark Kusters of first-degree reckless homicide for the Sept. 15, 2016, shooting that killed 42-year-old Richard Flynn at a rural Wisconsin Rapids home. After three hours of deliberations in November, the jury rejected the more serious charge of first-degree intentional homicide, which carries a mandatory punishment of life in prison.

Prosecutors contended Kusters intended to kill Flynn in shooting him in the chest and abdomen, while Kusters maintained the shooting was in self-defense.

A judge ordered Kusters to serve five years on extended supervision after he is released from prison. Prosecutors recommended the maximum punishment - 40 years in prison and 20 years of supervision, court records said.

Kusters' wife, Trina Kusters, told police her husband shot Flynn because he was angry Flynn was having an affair with her, the criminal complaint said.

The wife said she had been out drinking with Flynn and a neighbor woman that night and when she got home about 1 a.m. she saw Flynn looking in the home's windows and her husband saw him too, the document said.

"Trina stated Mark said, 'I'm gonna (expletive) kill him' and went to retrieve his shotgun," court records said.

Mrs. Kusters said her husband confronted Flynn outside, told him he was going to kill him and Flynn responded "he didn't care because he wanted his wife," the document said.

The husband then fired one shot, Mrs. Kusters told police.