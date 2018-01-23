A Lincoln County community remembers beloved pastor

Members of Christ Evangelical Lutheran shared memories of their Pastor James Weiland after he passed away.

Weiland spent 10 days in the hospital, fighting for his life after a car accident in Oneida County.

"Pastor is now in glory," said Marion Schmoldt, a organist at the church.

Weiland worked at the church for more than 20 years, and close friends said he left a positive impact on everyone.

"You couldn't help but like him," Schmoldt said. "He was very outgoing."

Philip Marheine, a member of the church, said he was more than just a pastor, but an excellent athlete.

He said he played ping pong and was ranked in the top 10, statewide. Weiland also played softball as a pitcher for the church's team.

"Man was he a good pitcher," Marheine said.

Weiland spoke several different languages such as German, Greek, and Latin.

Member said they will continue to talk about the good times they've had with their pastor so his memory could continue to live.

The church will have interim pastors fill in for church services until they find a new pastor.

A memorial service for James Weiland has not been set yet, but friends expect a large crowd to come and say their goodbyes.