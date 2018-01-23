Local businesses react to CWD in Lincoln County

Local businesses are reacting to the news about a wild deer in northeast Lincoln County that tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease.

According to the Department of Natural Resources it's the first in the county and now a ban for baiting and feeding deer is in the works.

The owner of Chase Outdoors, Justin Gaiche said the ban could impact sales for smaller businesses.

"They really thrive on the sale of bulk feed like corn and other feed products," Gaiche said.

The ban would impact Lincoln and Langlade Counties starting February 1st.

According to the DNR, 47 out of 72 counties in Wisconsin have been affected by CWD.