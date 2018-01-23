Sewer main break causes road closure in Wausau

A sanitary sewer main break has shut down a road on Wausau's east side, according to city officials.

A post on the City of Wausau Government's Facebook page said Sturgeon Eddy Rd. from Grand Ave. to Weston Ave. will be closed while repairs are made. While it is unknown how long it will take to fix the problem, the post said they expect the road to be closed for several days.

"This is a large diameter sanitary sewer main that transmits wastewater from the entire southeast side across the river to the wastewater treatment plant," said Eric Lindman, director of public works and utilities.

Lindman said Wausau Water Works is working with the DNR to fix the broken pipe.