Tuesday Sports Report: Blair's 44 points lead SPASH past Marshfield; Panthers take over top spot in WVC

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

BOYS BASKETBALL
   Almond-Bancroft 71, Rosholt 50
   Auburndale 54, Assumption 50
   Merrill 74, Wausau East 73
   Neillsville 59, Pittsville 55
   Pacelli 72, Tri-County 27
   Shiocton 72, Weyauwega-Fremont 32
   SPASH 59, Marshfield 56
   Stratford 46, Edgar 33
   Wausau West 43, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 42
   Wild Rose 64, Port Edwards 40
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 69, Iola-Scandinavia 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL
   Colby 64, Greenwood 39
   D.C. Everest 64, Chippewa Falls 41
   Lakeland 89, Northland Pines 59
   Manawa 52, Tigerton 39
   Medford 43, Antigo 23
   Merrill 56, Wausau East 27
   Neillsville 51, Loyal 27
   Port Edwards 52, Wild Rose 37
   SPASH 71, Marshfield 65
   Tri-County 62, Pacelli 52
   Wausau West 72, Wisconsin Rapids 58
   Wittenberg-Birnamwood 54, Iola-Scandinavia 21

BOYS HOCKEY
   D.C. Everest 9, Baraboo 3
   Wausau West 8, East/Merrill 0

GIRLS HOCKEY
   Black River Falls 3, Wisconsin Valley Union 1

