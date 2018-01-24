Top Democrat rescinds offer of $25 billion for Trump's wall

By ANDREW TAYLOR and JILL COLVIN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer has taken back his offer of $25 billion for President Donald Trump's long-promised U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Schumer had made the offer last Friday in a last-ditch but unsuccessful effort to head off a government shutdown.

After Senate Democrats yielded Monday on Republican demands to reopen the government without an immigration deal, he came under scalding criticism from his party's liberal activist base that Democrats had given up too easily without more concrete promises on immigration.

On Tuesday, Schumer announced that the wall offer was off the table.

The shutdown battle -- settled mostly on Trump's terms -- has complicated the already difficult search for an immigration pact.