Station urges Packers fans to root for Eagles for charity

A Green Bay radio station is encouraging Packers fans to open their wallets to celebrate the Minnesota Vikings not making the Super Bowl.

Fans can say thank you to the Philadelphia Eagles for beating the Vikings by supporting an Eagles charity.

At 107.5 The Fan, the mood of Packers nation can be summed up by one word: R-E-L-I-E-F.

"When the Vikings lose, it feels like the Packers win, as ugly as the season was for the Packers with Aaron Rodgers getting knocked out, it would've been so much worse to be watching the Vikings host the Super Bowl, and if they win it, unspeakably bad," says radio host Marques Eversoll.

To follow a recent trend in the NFL, started when Buffalo fans donated money to Andy Dalton's foundation after the Bengals quarterback knocked the Ravens out of the playoffs, opening the door for the Bills, The Fan wants Packers fans to thank the Eagles for dashing the Vikings dreams of winning a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

"We thought this was a way to not only raise some money for a good cause, but to show Doug Pederson, a former Packer, that we still think about him and think highly of him and most importantly a way to say thanks for knocking those Vikings out of the playoffs," says radio host Bill Rabeor.

Fans can pay it forward by donating to the Eagles Autism Challenge, which is raising funds for research and programs to help unlock the mystery of autism.

To help keep track of Green and Gold donations, fans are encouraged to make their contribution in honor of "Packers Fans for Pederson."

Rabeor and Eversoll say they'll track the progress and the generosity of fans for the agony avoided.

Click here to give to the Eagles Autism Challenge.